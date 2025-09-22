Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation (OMFED) has announced a reduction in the prices of various dairy products in response to the recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) revision. The new prices will come into effect from September 22.

According to the revised rates, the price of a 500 ml UHT milk tetra pack has been cut by ₹2, bringing it down to ₹37, while the one-litre pack will cost ₹67 after a ₹3 reduction.

Paneer will also be cheaper, with the 200 gm pack reduced by ₹5 to ₹75 and the 500 gm pack lowered by ₹10 to ₹180. The medium-fat paneer variant will now cost ₹67 for 200 gm and ₹160 for 500 gm after respective price cuts of ₹3 and ₹5.

Similarly, the price of 180 ml bottles of flavoured milk (both plastic and glass) has been reduced by ₹2, making it available at ₹23. Table butter will now cost ₹57 for 100 gm and ₹272 for 500 gm, after reductions of ₹3 and ₹18, respectively.

OMFED has also slashed the price of ghee across different packs. The one-litre poly jar will now cost ₹665, cheaper by ₹40. Prices of the 500 ml and 200 ml poly jars have been reduced by ₹20 and ₹10, making them ₹340 and ₹140, respectively. In tin packs, ghee will now be priced at ₹150 (200 ml), ₹345 (500 ml), and ₹675 (1 litre) after respective cuts of ₹10, ₹25, and ₹45.

Pouch packs of ghee will also be available at lower rates – ₹130 for 200 ml, ₹315 for 500 ml, and ₹620 for one litre. The price of a 5-litre poly jar has been slashed by ₹220 to ₹3,280, while the 15-litre tin pack will now cost ₹7,645, down by more than ₹500. Smaller 15 ml and 35 ml ghee pouches will be priced at ₹14 and ₹28 after minor cuts.

Additionally, the A2 desi ghee UHT pack will now cost ₹422 for 350 ml and ₹234 for 175 ml.