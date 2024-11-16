Bhubaneswar: In order to expand its range of products, the Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation (OMFED) has reportedly decided to launch chocolate and packaged drinking water soon.

This apart, OMFED parlours will be set up in panchayats.

Fisheries & Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulananda Mallick today chaired a review meeting of the OMFED.

In a move aimed at boosting the economic prospects of dairy farmers, the OMFED is set to implement the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. This system, already operational in several states, will ensure that payments for milk supplied by dairy farmers are directly credited to their bank accounts, the minister said.

Under this initiative, payments for milk supplied to panchayat-level milk collection centres will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of dairy farmers.

The minister informed that three more OMFED dairy plants will be opened in Sambalpur, Berhampur and Balasore.

OMFED has recovered approximately Rs 82 lakhs from outstanding dues of Rs 2 crore. Defaulters will face action if they fail to clear their dues within seven days, the minister added.