Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers' Federation (OMFED) will soon install vending machines in the capital city, allowing customers to purchase its products through digital payment methods, informed Vijay Amruta Kulange, Managing Director, OMFED.

Initially, the machine will be installed on Janpath. Later, 20 such vending machines will be installed at various locations across the city, the official said.

The OMFED has held discussions with the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) regarding the locations for the vending machines, power supply, and other necessary facilities for the smooth implementation of this initiative.

A demo of the vending machine was presented at a meeting held at the Lok Seva Bhawan here.