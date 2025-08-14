Bhubaneswar: On the eve of the 79th Independence Day, government buildings and major establishments in the city were bathed in vibrant lights, creating a spectacular patriotic display. Streets and landmarks across Bhubaneswar resembled a bride adorned for a grand celebration, with colourful illuminations and intricate decorations.

Residents admired the city’s dazzling transformation. Prakash, a resident for the past five years, said, “Every year, the decorations give the city a fresh look. It feels like I’m in a new place, with more to explore.”

Shefali, another resident, shared her emotions upon seeing the saffron, white, and green lights inspired by the Indian flag. “It fills my heart with patriotism and deep respect for the country,” she said.

Prominent buildings such as the Lok Seva Bhawan, Rajiv Bhawan, Rail Sadan, the Accountant General’s Office, and the Commissionerate Police headquarters were among those illuminated, adding to the city’s festive spirit. The lighting not only marked the national celebration but also infused Bhubaneswar with a renewed sense of unity and pride.