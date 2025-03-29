Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police arrested a youth in connection with the violence that erupted during the Congress Party’s gherao protest at Lower PMG here. The accused, identified as Mirza Islam Baig, is a resident of Haridhashpur in the Pahala area.

Per official sources, Baig was arrested in connection with Case No. 130, registered on March 28 at the Capital Police Station on basis of the report of Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) Dayanidhi Nayak.

In his written report, the IIC stated during the protest on March 27, some agitators disrupted law and order by attacking police personnel with stones, eggs, bottles, bricks, and plastic chairs. The attack resulted in injuries to several police officers and media personnel.

Additionally, some protesters set a police vehicle on fire and caused chaos on Gandhi Marg.

The sources further revealed Baig has multiple cases pending against him at various police stations under the Bhubaneswar Urban Police District (UPD).