Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, one person died and another one sustained critical injuries in a road mishap in Odisha’s Capital city. The deceased has been identified as Y. Ganga Rao aged 23 and was a resident of Bharatpur.

Two bike-borne youth met with the accident when their two-wheeler hit the road divider this evening. The mishap occurred near the Delta Square under Khandagiri police limits.

The critically injured, identified as Ashish Das and a resident of Bharatpur, has been admitted to a hospital.





