Bhubaneswar: A person was killed and three others were critically injured after they were attacked by a bull in Pipli area of Odisha’s Puri district today.

The incident took place at Chandradeipur village in the morning.

The bull suddenly went berserk and attacked the villagers who were busy with their daily work.

“The bull chased and attacked anyone who came in front of it. At least four persons were critically injured in the attack. One of the injured persons died later. This is the first incident when the bull attacked human beings,” said a villager.

On being informed, the Fire Brigade personnel reached the village and launched an operation to capture the bull.

“The operation lasted for around three hours. The Fire Brigade personnel finally captured the bull by using nets and ropes and took it to a veterinary hospital at Pipli,” added the villager.

The bull also caused extensive damage to vegetable crops of the villagers, sources said.