Bhubaneswar: One person was killed and several others injured after a display hoarding collapsed due to strong winds in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday evening. The incident occurred near Patrapada-Aiginia Durga Mandap.

Eyewitnesses said the hoarding suddenly fell amid gusty winds, trapping people underneath and causing panic in the area. Several nearby shops were also damaged due to the impact of the collapse.

On being informed, police and Fire Services personnel rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. The injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government has placed five districts on alert following a thunderstorm warning. The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has directed district administrations to remain prepared to handle any eventuality.

Officials have been instructed to keep the administrative machinery ready, advise people to monitor weather updates, and take shelter during thunderstorm activity. District authorities have also been asked to submit reports on any damage caused by thunderstorms, lightning, or rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department’s Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty surface winds at isolated places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, and Mayurbhanj districts. The yellow warning remains valid until 8:30 am on February 25, 2026.