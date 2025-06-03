Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, one labourer lost his life and two others sustained serious injuries during the demolition of an old building in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday evening.

According to reports, seven workers were engaged in the demolition of a structure located in Lingaraj Vihar. During the process, an old beam collapsed, falling on three of the workers.

One of them died on the spot, while the other two, critically injured, were immediately rushed to Capital Hospital for treatment.

As of the time of filing this report, the identities of the deceased and the injured have not yet been confirmed.