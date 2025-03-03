Nabarangpur: In a shocking incident, a one-month-old baby boy was branded with hot metal in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district as part of a superstitious healing practice. The baby, who fell seriously ill after the branding, has been admitted to Umerkote Hospital for treatment. The incident took place at Phundelpara village under Chandahandi block of the district.

As per reports, Saroj Kumar Nayak’s infant son, Bhavyansu Nayak, developed a fever ten days ago and was shivering while crying persistently. Instead of seeking medical help, the family subjected the child to branding with hot metal, believing it would cure him. The baby was branded more than 30 times on his belly.

As his condition deteriorated, the family members took him to the hospital for treatment. When questioned, they did not reveal who performed the branding.

Upon receiving information about the case, Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Dr. Santosh Kumar Panda arrived at the hospital and supervised the baby’s treatment. Doctors confirmed that the baby’s condition had stabilized. Their primary focus is to ensure his complete recovery.

Dr. Panda emphasized the urgent need for intensified awareness campaigns in the district to prevent such harmful practices.