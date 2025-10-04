Bhubaneswar: The Crime Branch of Odisha Police has arrested one more person in connection with the alleged scam in the Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment examination in the state.

The authorities had earlier postponed the recruitment examination on the suspicion of question paper leak while the cops had arrested as many as 117 persons, including 114 SI aspirants, in this connection.

The Crime Branch today arrested one Biswaranjan Behera (29) of Barang area in Cuttack district for his alleged involvement in the scam.

As per prima facie evidence, an organised criminal syndicate was involved in the recruitment examination scam, said the Crime Branch.

Behera, on behalf of the criminal syndicate, contacted the SI aspirants and collected bank cheques and original certificates from them for providing question papers ahead of the recruitment exam, it added.

Behera has been booked under Sections 319(2), 318(4), 338, 336(3), 340(2), 111, 61(2) and 3(5) of the BNS and Sections 11(1) and 12(1) of Odisha Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

Behera has been arrested and produced in the court of JMFC, Behrampur following interrogation and seizure of incriminating materials from his possession, said the Crime Branch.

“Multiple teams are now investigating the case and efforts are on to nab the main conspirator in the case,” it added.