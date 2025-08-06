Bhubaneswar: The family members of a college girl, who died by self-immolation in Odisha’s Kendrapara district today, alleged that the victim was subjected to harassment and blackmail by a male friend.

As per the allegations, the girl along with her father had visited Pattamundai rural police station around six months ago and lodged a complaint in this regard.

However, the police did not register a case on the basis of the complaint. A police official reportedly asked the college girl to block the phone number of her male friend to avoid harassment.

The girl, a Plus-3 final year student of Pattamundai College, set herself ablaze after pouring kerosene on her in their house today morning. She died on spot. The incident took place at Badapada village under Pattamundai rural police limits.

The girl’s parents and other members of her family were away when she took the extreme step. On being informed, the police rushed to the spot and launched a probe into the incident. However, there was no information regarding the reason behind the girl’s self-immolation.

A scientific team was called in to assist in the probe. Kendrapara SP Siddhrath Kataria also visited the spot and talked to the girl’s family members.

“We will look into all aspects while probing the incident,” said the SP.

This is the third self-immolation case in Odisha in last one month. It is worth mentioning here that a college girl in Balasore set herself ablaze on July 12 allegedly due to continuous harassment by a faculty member. She died while being treated at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar on July 14.

Similarly, a minor girl in Balanaga area of Puri district reportedly set herself on fire on July 19. She succumbed to her burn injuries while being treated at AIIMS-New Delhi on August 2.