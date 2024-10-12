Bhubaneswar: With the skyrocketing prices of onion across Odisha, Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra hoped that the prices will decline in a few days.

Reacting to the rise in onion prices, the Minister said that the consumers will get relief soon as the price is likely to drop with the change in weather.

He said that the incessant rainfall was the reason behind the onion price rise across the state.

"The onion price increased due to incessant rain resulting in crop loss in the country. The situation will change with the shift of weather conditions," Patra said.

The onion prices have soared to Rs 60-70 kg in markets in the state.