Bhubaneswar: Tourists planning to visit the Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district will now have to book their entry online. The new rule will come into effect from February 1, informed Prakash Chand Gogineni, Field Director of the Similipal Tiger Reserve.

Previously, visitors were allowed entry in offline mode through the Pithabata and Kalikaprasad gates of the tiger reserve.

Under the revised guidelines, visitors must apply online through www.similipal.org or www.ecotourodisha.com to obtain permits.

The online system aims to ensure transparency, streamline the entry process, and prevent any irregularities in issuing permits for private vehicles.