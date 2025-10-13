Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has activated an online payment system under the One-Time Settlement (OTS) Scheme for pending traffic e-challans, offering citizens greater convenience in clearing their dues.

Earlier announced for 17 sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, the OTS scheme has now been extended to 24 sections with the inclusion of seven more. Under the initiative, citizens can settle e-challans issued on or before July 31, 2025, with up to 50% relaxation in the penalty amount.

Vehicle owners can now pay their pending e-challans online by visiting the official portal: https://echallan.parivahan.gov.in

By selecting the ‘Pay Online’ option and entering their challan or vehicle registration number, users can view and pay their dues without visiting Regional Transport Offices (RTOs).

Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena said the initiative would benefit lakhs of vehicle owners by simplifying the payment process and helping them avoid future legal complications. “People can now complete the entire payment process online without visiting RTOs,” the Minister stated.

He also urged citizens to make payments only through the official Transport Department portal and stay vigilant against cyber fraud.

The 24 sections covered under the scheme include violations such as driving without a helmet, seatbelt, driving licence, or valid insurance.

For assistance or queries, citizens can contact their respective RTOs or reach the 24×7 toll-free helpline at 1800 345 1073.