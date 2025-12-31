Bhubaneswar: Patient care at government hospitals across Odisha may face further disruption from January as doctors have announced an escalation of their ongoing agitation.

The Outpatient Department (OPD) service, which is currently closed for one hour daily at all government hospitals across the state, is likely to remain shut for longer hours starting January 5.

Two-Hour OPD Shutdown from January 5

The decision was taken at a meeting of the central executive committee of the Odisha Medical Services Association (OMSA). OMSA president Dr Kishore Mishra said that the existing one-hour OPD shutdown will continue till January 4. From January 5 to January 14, OPD services will remain closed for two hours every day from 9 am to 11 am in all government hospitals.

No Evening OPD After January 15

Doctors have said that if the state government does not address their demands by January 15, OPD services will be suspended for two hours in the morning as well as two hours in the afternoon. OPDs will no longer function in the evening.

Despite the protest, OMSA clarified that all emergency services will continue without disruption during the agitation period.

Threat of Complete Treatment Boycott

The association has also announced that if there is no concrete response from the government, doctors may completely boycott patient treatment from January 25 or 27.

Government Forms Committee, Talks Awaited

A senior health Department official said the government has constituted an inter-departmental committee to examine the doctors’ demands. The committee is expected to meet soon, and efforts are underway to find a resolution, the official added.

Background of the Protest

OMSA has been agitating since December 26, pressing for fulfilment of its 10-point charter of demands. These include parity with central government pay scales, abolition of the Level-15 pay structure, cadre restructuring, higher incentives for specialists and super specialists, and an exit policy for doctors serving in KBK and KBK-plus regions. The association has maintained that the agitation will continue until it receives a written assurance from the government.

With the shutdown hours set to increase, patients visiting government hospitals across the state are likely to face greater inconvenience in the coming weeks.