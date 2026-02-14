Cuttack: In a major move to strengthen cyber security and curb rising online fraud, the Odisha Police has launched a statewide special drive titled ‘Operation Cyber Kavach’.

The initiative was announced on February 11 by Director General of Police YB Khurania during a high-level review meeting at the State Police Headquarters. He directed officials to intensify action against mule bank accounts, fake SIM cards, and organised cybercrime networks operating within and beyond the state.

The operation, which will continue until February 27, 2026, aims to dismantle the infrastructure enabling cyber fraud, particularly the use of fraudulent bank accounts and SIM cards. Police have devised a comprehensive strategy to counter cybercrime, which is increasingly linked to inter-state and international criminal syndicates.

As part of the drive, police will identify and arrest individuals involved in selling SIM cards using forged identity documents, monitor ATM and cheque withdrawal hotspots, and enhance coordination with banks to detect and investigate suspicious financial transactions.

The operation is being carried out based on intelligence inputs from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre under the Ministry of Home Affairs. Special task forces have been formed in every district under the supervision of Superintendents of Police and Deputy Commissioners of Police, including those under the Bhubaneswar–Cuttack Police Commissionerate.

The DGP also urged citizens to remain vigilant and avoid sharing sensitive financial information such as bank account details, ATM credentials, OTPs, or other confidential data with unknown persons.

As part of the crackdown, police in Balangir uncovered a major cyber fraud involving over ₹5 crore. Two accused were arrested for opening multiple bank accounts in different names and using them to facilitate fraudulent transactions. The police seized 29 bank passbooks, 15 cheque books, swipe machines, and several mobile phones from their possession.

In another case in Mayurbhanj district, the police registered a case involving mule bank accounts linked to cyber fraud.

Four suspects have been identified and served notices, and further investigation is underway to trace other members of the network.

Officials said ‘Operation Cyber Kavach’ marks a coordinated and intensified effort by Odisha Police to dismantle cybercrime networks and protect citizens from financial fraud.