Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the main Opposition party in Odisha, has expressed cautious optimism alongside serious concerns regarding the labour law amendments approved by the state Cabinet.

The amendments to the Factories Act, 1948 and the Odisha Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1956 which allow extended working hours, 24x7 operations, and night shifts for women mark a significant shift in the state’s labour policy, said BJD leader and Cuttack Mayor Subas Singh at a presser here today.

While acknowledging the government's intention to spur economic growth and attract investment, Singh emphasized that such reforms must not come at the expense of workers' rights and dignity, especially for vulnerable groups like contractual and casual labourers.

Highlighting key areas of concern, Singh stressed that overtime work must remain strictly voluntary, warning that without explicit safeguards, workers could face undue pressure to work beyond reasonable limits. He also raised alarms over existing gaps in enforcement and inspection mechanisms, questioning who would ensure compliance across thousands of establishments.

The BJD leader advocated for a robust, well-funded labour inspectorate, equipped with digital wage tracking and empowered to conduct surprise audits. On the provision for women’s night shifts, Singh cautioned that written consent and theoretical safety protocols may not translate into real-world security. He called for the urgent publication of detailed safety guidelines and clear accountability structures to ensure women’s safety is non-negotiable.

Singh urged the state government to consult widely with labour unions, women’s organizations, and civil society groups to build effective monitoring frameworks, grievance redressal mechanisms, and transparent wage systems. Reaffirming BJD’s commitment to inclusive growth, gender-sensitive governance, and the protection of workers’ rights, Singh said, “Development should never come at the cost of dignity. Odisha must set a national example in balancing industrial flexibility with humane and just working conditions,” he said.

The BJD leader called on industry, government, and labour to work together in a spirit of mutual respect to ensure that reforms serve all stakeholders fairly.