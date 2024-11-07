Bhubaneswar: Opposition BJD mounted the attack on the ruling BJP over mango kernel deaths.

Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik, while addressing party workers at a membership drive programme today at Sankha Bhavan, said the BJP Government has ruined the welfare measures introduced by the previous Government.

The BJD Government had bettered the living standards of people through developmental activities. But, the present Government stopped the disbursal of rice to tribals without any strong reasons. They have been forced to consume mango kernel leading to deaths, Patnaik said.

Claiming that the BJD Government had never thought of creating votebank, Patnaik said his policies have been the model policies for the Government of India.

He continued his attack and said the BJP Government has been ignoring the issues of the people.

Refuting the allegations, Civil Supply Minister Krushna Chandra Patra said BJD is trying to gain political mileage out of the mango kernel issue. No deaths occurred due to the shortage of rice in Odisha, Patra added.

He further asked Patnaik what kind of meditation he was practicing when several cases such as Kunduli, Bebina and Naba Das murders occurred. Even there were mango kernel deaths during the previous BJD Government. “Where were they during that time,” Patra said.

Two women died and two have been critical after consuming mango kernel gruel in Kalahandi district.