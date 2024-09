Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination-2023 is scheduled to be held on October 27 (Sunday).

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) today issued a notification in this regard.

The OPSC has decided to conduct the Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination-2023, pursuant to Advertisement No. 20 of 2023-24, tentatively on 27.10.2024 (Sunday), read the notification.

The detailed programme of the examination will be notified later, it added.