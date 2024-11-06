Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2023 will be held on December 15, 2024 (Sunday). The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) issued a notification in this regard today.

The commission stated the detailed programme of the examination will be notified later.

It advised the candidates to visit website https://www.opsc.gov.in regularly to get the updated information about the exam.

The commission invited applications from eligible candidates for 399 posts of Odisha Civil Services including the Odisha Administrative Service (OAS), Odisha Finance Service (OFS), Odisha Police Service (OPS) and Odisha Revenue Service (ORS) for the year 2023.

The candidates were asked to submit their applications through online mode in between January 17 and February 16 this year.

The OPSC will conduct the combined competitive recruitment examinations in two successive stages — Preliminary and Main. Candidates will answer objective-type questions in the Preliminary Exam. The successful candidates will sit for the written Main examination.

Based on their scores in the Main Examination, candidates will be invited for the Personal Interview for final selection.