Cuttack: Acknowledging an error in the marks indicated in the Journalism and Mass Communication question paper, the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has decided to award additional marks to all the candidates who appeared for the written examination for recruitment to the post of SDIPRO (OIS-II).

In an official notification, the Commission has stated a discrepancy was found in Part-B of the question paper, where Questions 8, 9, and 10, each carrying six marks, were incorrectly totalled. The sum of the marks indicated for all questions amounted to 94, instead of the 100 marks printed on the front page.

“To rectify the discrepancy, six extra marks will be awarded to all candidates, regardless of the marks they secured in the paper,” the notification said.

The descriptive written examination for the SDIPRO recruitment was conducted on March 29 and 30, 2025. The recruitment notification for the post was released during 2024–25.