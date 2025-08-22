Bhubaneswar: “The next decade belongs to urban development, and we must dedicate ourselves to this mission with dignity and responsibility,” said Usha Padhee, Principal Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department, while addressing Engineers, MIS professionals, Accountants, and Team Leads of ULBs and DUDAs during an orientation programme on the Mukhyamantri Sahari Bikas Yojana (MSBY).

Emphasizing that urban transformation goes beyond infrastructure, Padhee said it is about building cities that are dignified, inclusive, and sustainable. “Our present efforts will decide whether the next generation faces challenges or inherits a better world. It is not positions but knowledge that gives true dignity,” she remarked.

Encouraging participants, she added, “Each one of us is an integral part of the system. It is our prime duty to ensure it functions in the right direction. Together, let us be partners in creating better cities and stronger urban futures.”

Highlighting MSBY as a transformative initiative, the Principal Secretary said it aims to strengthen the capacity of ULBs and DUDAs to deliver quality services and citizen-centric governance. She urged officials to adopt innovative, technology-driven practices and nurture a strong sense of ownership while implementing urban programmes.

The orientation session, held in the Conference Hall of SUDA, saw active participation and lively interaction. Director Municipal Administration Arindam Dakua, Director SUDA Rabindra Sahoo, and other senior officers were also present.