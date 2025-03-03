Bhubaneswar: The Orissa High Court has allowed the termination of the pregnancy of a minor rape survivor, who is more than 24 weeks pregnant and suffering from sickle cell disease (SCD).

A single judge bench of Justice SK Panigrahi allowed the termination of the pregnancy of the minor rape survivor while hearing a petition filed by the 13-year-old girl’s father.

“The medical termination of pregnancy in this case is not only legally permissible but also morally imperative. The concerned authorities are directed to ensure that the procedure is carried out without further delay or obstruction,” said Justice Panigrahi in his verdict.

The court has also directed the Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) Department for formulation and implementation of a standard operating procedure (SOP) for medical termination of pregnancy (MTP).

The HC had earlier directed the Superintendent of MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur to convene a medical board and give an opinion on terminating the pregnancy of the minor rape survivor.

In his petition, the father of the minor girl informed the HC that she had become pregnant due to rape and she is suffering from SCD. The petitioner had urged the court to allow the MTP of his daughter.

Under the provisions of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Act-2021, a woman is not allowed to terminate her pregnancy if it has crossed 24 weeks.