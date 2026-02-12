Bhubaneswar: The Orissa High Court today imposed a ban on laser lights in Cuttack city while hearing a case pertaining to the civic issues.

The HC has asked Cuttack Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo, who deposed before the court through videoconferencing, to ensure the strict implementation of the ban on laser lights.

The HC also directed the Commissionerate Police to take the necessary steps for strict adherence to the restrictions on the DJ music and rules regarding sound pollution in the Silver City.

In addition to this, the cops have been asked to strictly enforce the restrictions on processions and cracker bursting after 10 pm.

The HC has directed the Commissionerate Police to initiate stringent action against the violators.