Bhubaneswar: The Orissa High Court has directed the Berhampur SP to file an affidavit explaining his conduct after he submitted an explanation in connection with his statements linking the ongoing probe into the murder of BJP leader Pitabas Panda to an election petition.

Acting upon the earlier direction of the HC, Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek Mtoday submitted an explanation for linking the probe into the murder case to an election petition pending in the court.

A bench of Justice Sashikant Mishra passed the order after examining the explanation submitted by the Berhampur SP.

“After going through the explanation, it appears that the SP has admitted to giving statements referring to the pending election petition before the press. Let him file an affidavit further explaining his conduct,” said Justice Mishra in his order.

The HC has directed the Berhampur SP to file the affidavit by November 10. “Whether the conduct amounts to contempt or not will be considered by this court after receiving the affidavit,” read the order.

Berhampur SP asked to appear in person before the court on Nov 11

The HC has also directed the Berhampur SP to appear in person before it during the next hearing on the matter on November 11.

While briefing the media regarding the ongoing probe into the murder case, the Berhampur SP had claimed that there was a link between the election petition filed against Berhampur MLA Anil Kumar and the murder of Pitabas Panda on October 6.

The SP reportedly said that an election petition, filed against the Berhampur MLA, has emerged as a common link between Bikram Panda and Siba Shankar Dash, two key accused in the murder case.

According to the SP, a person, who works as a helper at Dash’s residence, had filed the election petition in the Orissa High Court while former MLA Bikram Panda had paid the legal expenses and advocate fees.

“If true, it is indeed disturbing to observe that a police officer as senior as the SP chose to publicly comment on an ongoing election dispute before this Court. In the video submitted before the court, the SP is also seen commenting on the possible outcome of the Election Petition, which is entirely unwarranted,” the HC had said.