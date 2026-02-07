Cuttack: Hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by social activist and RTI campaigner Prakash Chandra Das alleging obstruction of one side of the Old Airport Road in Bhubaneswar, the Orissa High Court ordered the Odisha Government to file an affidavit during the next hearing.

The direction was issued on February 3, 2026 by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice M.S. Murahari Sri Raman. The matter has been listed for further hearing on February 24, 2026.

The PIL alleged one side of the Old Airport Road, also known as Ekamra Road, near Naveen Niwas has been obstructed, resulting in frequent traffic congestion and causing inconvenience to commuters travelling to the Biju Patnaik International Airport and devotees visiting the Lingaraj Temple.

The court expressed concern over the state government’s failure to place its response on record despite earlier notices.

According to the petition, encroachments along the road have not been cleared, leading to the narrowing of the carriageway and repeated traffic snarls. It further claimed the road has been constricted in the name of security arrangements for former Chief Minister and current Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik.

The petitioner contended removal of the obstructions and restoration of the road to its original width would ease traffic flow and serve public interest. Advocate P.K. Mishra is appearing on behalf of the petitioner.