Cuttack: The Orissa High Court today ordered the State Government to cancel the existing recruitment process and issue a fresh advertisement for the appointment of Revenue Inspectors (RI), ARI, ICDS and Amins. The direction came during a hearing on the Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) examination for these posts.

The State Government, represented by Advocate General Pitambar Acharya, informed the court of its decision to cancel the earlier recruitment process. The High Court subsequently directed the government to initiate a new recruitment drive to fill 2,895 vacancies for RI, ARI, ICDS and Amin posts.

The previous examination, conducted last year, saw over five lakh applicants, out of which 2.93 lakh candidates were shortlisted for the main exam.

The matter reached the High Court after several dissatisfied candidates challenged the State Government's decision to allow all the candidates to appear for the main exam. Advocates Biplab Bahali and Rajendra Kumar Sahu argued the case on behalf of the petitioners.