Cuttack: While disposing of a PIL related to PUCC norms, the Orissa High Court ruled that vehicle owners must clear all pending traffic challans to obtain a Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC).

Referring to provisions under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 -- Section 167, Sub-section (12) -- the High Court stated a vehicle owner will not be eligible to obtain a PUCC if any challan is pending against the vehicle.

Advocate General Pitambara Acharya represented the state government during the hearing.

Earlier, on December 20, 2025, the State Transport Authority had issued an order making a valid PUCC mandatory for purchasing fuel at petrol pumps.

However, in January this year, the state government submitted an affidavit before the High Court stating the ‘No PUCC, No Fuel’ order had been withdrawn.