Bhubaneswar: The Orissa High Court has pronounced an interim stay on the civic authorities’ plan to demolish Shree Baikuntha Dham Ashram of preacher Kashinath Mishra in Khandagiri area of the capital city here tomorrow (November 22).

The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) had earlier announced to raze the Ashram after it was found that the palatial structure had been built on government land.

The authorities had planned to demolish the Ashram at 8 am tomorrow (Friday). The BDA had asked the inmates of the Ashram to relocate their belongings before the commencement of the demolition drive.

In its interim order, the High Court has directed the civic authorities not to take any coercive action against the Ashram till December 12.

In its plea, Baikuntha Dham Sebashram Trust informed the HC that the authorities had not served any notice regarding the eviction drive at the Ashram.

The court was also informed that the trust has submitted an application for settlement of the government land in its name.

It is worth mentioning here that Mishra invited criticism from several quarters after he projected his 18-year-old son as the Kalki Avatar, the 10th incarnation of Lord Vishnu as per the Hindu mythology.

An old photo of Mishra’s son with the sacred Tulsi at his feet had caused widespread resentment among the devout as well as the common people.

A voluntary organisation had lodged a complaint against Mishra and his son at Bharatpur police station here a few days ago.

The Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) also took suo moto cognizance of the issue and registered a case in this regard.

The OSCPCR had asked the IIC of Khandagiri police station to submit a report in connection with the issue within 15 days.

The Commission had also directed the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) to investigate the matter.

Subsequently, the civic authorities conducted land measurement and demarcation work at the Ashram and found that the entire structure had been built on government land illegally.