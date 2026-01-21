Cuttack: The District Education Officer (DEO) of Dhenkanal, Paresh Natha Patra, is facing legal trouble as the Orissa High Court has issued an arrest warrant against him.

The warrant was issued for contempt of court, with the DEO being directed to appear physically before the court on January 22. The court has also asked him to explain the actions taken regarding a case related to compensatory recruitment.

The arrest warrant will not be enforced, if Patra provides a satisfactory explanation and complies with the court’s directions.

It is reported the DEO has submitted an affidavit to the court in connection with the case.

Yesterday, the Higher Education Department Secretary, Aravind Agrawal, has also been served an arrest warrant by the High Court in another case for non-compliance with court orders. He too has been summoned to depose before the court on January 22.