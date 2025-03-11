Cuttack: The Orissa High Court today rejected the pleas of two BJD MLAs seeking dismissal of poll petitions filed against them over alleged irregularities. The court ruled that the cases would proceed for further hearings.

A petition challenging the election of Narla MLA Manorama Mohanty was filed by Congress candidate Bhakta Das, alleging irregularities. Mohanty had approached the High Court seeking the quashing of the petition.

Similarly, Jaleswar MLA Aswini Kumar Patra had requested the High Court to dismiss the election petition against him, filed by BJP candidate Brajamohan Pradhan. However, the High Court rejected his plea, allowing the case to continue.

With the court’s decision, both MLAs will now have to face legal proceedings.