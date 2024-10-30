Cuttack: The Orissa High Court today upheld former Gunupur MLA Ramamurthy Gomango's conviction and life imprisonment in the murder of his wife.

In 2023, Gomango was convicted by a special court in Bhubaneswar on the basis of statements of 11 witnesses and 15 documents pertaining to the case. The court had sentenced him to life improvement for his involvement in murdering his wife and destroying evidence.

Following his conviction, Gomango had moved the High Court challenging the lower court's verdict.

However, after reviewing the petition, the High Court upheld both the life sentence and the conviction.

Notably, the body of Gomango’s wife Sashirekha was spotted with severe burn injuries at his residence in MLA Colony, Bhubaneswar on August 29, 1995.

Initially, an unnatural death case was registered and a probe was initiated. Subsequently, Kharavel Nagar police converted it to a murder case. The woman was around five months pregnant at the time of her death.