Bhubaneswar: The ornaments of Lord Jagannath and his siblings, which have been stored at a temporary strong room on the shrine premises at Odisha’s Puri town, will be taken back to Ratna Bhandar, the temple treasury, on September 23 (Tuesday).

This was revealed by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) today.

The ornaments of the presiding deities and other valuables were shifted to the temporary strong room in July last year to facilitate the renovation work at Ratna Bhandar.

“The renovation work at Ratnabhandar has been completed. The ornaments of the deities and other valuables will be shifted back to the renovated temple treasury on September 23 in accordance with the standard operating procedure (SOP) approved by the state government,” said the SJTA.

The devotees will not be allowed to enter the 12th century shrine after 10 am on September 23 to facilitate the smooth relocation of the ornaments, said the temple authorities.

“The Natamandap and Jagamohan of the temple will be cleansed ahead of the relocation of the ornaments. No devotees will be allowed to enter the main temple and Jhulan Mandap on September 23,” said the SJTA.

However, the devotees can access the Ananda Bazar on the shrine premises to collect Mahaprasad on Tuesday.

“The entry restrictions will be withdrawn soon after the relocation of the ornaments to the Ratnabhandar,” added the SJTA.