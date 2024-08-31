Cuttack: A jawan of the Odisha Special Armed Police (OSAP) 6th Battalion was found hanging inside the barrack here today.

The deceased has been identified as Trilochan Sethi from Jajpur district. He was posted as the Havildar at OSAP, 6th Battalion, Cuttack.

His body was recovered from a closed room of the barrack on Saturday morning.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death.

The initial report suggested the incident was 'suicide'. However, the reason behind taking such an extreme step is obscure.