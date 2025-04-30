Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will conduct fresh tests for Anthropology Paper-I and II of Odisha Civil Services Main (Written) Examination-2023.

The OPSC has cancelled the examinations for Anthropology Optional Paper-I and II of OSC Main (Written) Examination-2023, conducted on April 27, due to certain errors in the question papers.

The fresh examinations for Anthropology Paper-I and II will be conducted on May 14 (Wednesday) to ensure fairness and equal opportunity to the candidates, said the OPSC in a notification today.

The examination for Anthropology Paper-I will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon while the same for Anthropology Paper-II to be held from 2 pm to 5 pm on May 14, added the OPSC.

Notably, the candidates found questions from the syllabus of Anthropology Paper-II while appearing the Paper-I and vice versa on April 27.

However, the OPSC authorities went ahead with the examination despite acknowledging the errors.

The interchange of questions on Anthropology Paper-I and II created resentment among the candidates.

The goof-ups in the question papers also invited sharp criticisms for the OPSC.