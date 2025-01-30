Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) has cancelled its special bus service to Ayodhya for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

The decision, attributed to unavoidable circumstances, comes into effect immediately and will remain in place until February 4, 2025.

OSRTC issued a public notice informing passengers about the cancellation and assured that further updates would be shared through its official social media handles and website.

Passengers seeking assistance can contact OSRTC via the helpline numbers 18003451122 and 7849052205 (WhatsApp).

For refunds, passengers can contact OSRTC via the number 9937547773.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers due to this cancellation," the OSRTC said in its notice.

For further updates, passengers are advised to check OSRTC’s official website (osrtc.org) and social media handles.