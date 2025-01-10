Bhubaneswar: In a significant step towards enhancing public transport infrastructure, the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) today launched bus services on nine new routes in the state.

Commerce & Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena flagged off 13 buses on these routes through virtual mode.

School and Mass Education (S&ME) Minister Nityananda Ganda and Food Supply and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra among other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Commerce & Transport Department Principal Secretary Usha Padhee outlined the vision behind the initiative. The new bus services are aimed at improving regional connectivity and providing affordable and comfortable travel options to the people of Odisha.

Transport Commissioner Amitav Thakur, OSRTC CMD Diptesh Pattanaik and other senior officials of the department were also present at the event.

The newly-launched bus services will connect Siddha Bhairavi in Ganjam, Ganiya (Kantilo) in Nayagarh, Kotpad in Koraput, Joranda in Dhenkanal and Paralakhemundi in Gajapati with the Holy Town of Puri.

Besides, the services will link Indravati and Berhampur with the capital city of Bhubaneswar, Kundura with the Silver City of Cuttack and Berhampur with the Steel City of Rourkela.

The new services are expected to provide safe, affordable, and efficient transportation options to the people. Besides, they will further strengthen the public transport network in the state, said the Commerce & Transport Department.