Bhubaneswar: The state government will run high-end premium buses from various places in Odisha to Uttar Pradesh during the upcoming Maha Kumbh-2025.

The Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) will provide the premium bus services for the safe and hassle-free journey of Odia pilgrims to the mega religious event in Uttar Pradesh.

The premium buses will run from Puri, Sambalpur, Bhawanipatna and Berhampur in Odisha to Ayodhya in between January 13 and February 26. The OSRTC will provide two buses for each route.

The buses will have modern facilities including sleeper seats, mobile charging ports and infotainment systems. Besides, they have been fitted with fire safety systems, panic button, tracking system and advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) for the safety of the passengers.

The pilgrims of Odisha can avail the bus services at affordable costs. They can book their tickets by visiting the website osrtc.org or through OSRTC mobile app or at the ticket counters of the state-run corporation.

The state government has issued a toll-free helpline number (1800-345-1122) and WhatsApp number (78490052205) for the passengers.

The pilgrims can get detailed information regarding the routes and stoppages from the official website and social media handle of the OSRTC.

Officials of the OSRTC will be deployed in the buses as well as at Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh for welfare of Odia pilgrims.