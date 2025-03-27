Bhubaneswar: The annual expenditure of Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) is more than income as it faced loss of over Rs 45 Crore in last two years.

This was revealed from a statement by Odisha Commerce & Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena in a written reply to Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati in Assembly here today.

Answering to a question, the Minister said that OSRTC is currently operating total 388 buses on 260 routes.

However, the state-run transport corporation faced huge loss during 2022-23 and 2023-24 fiscals.

The Minister shared a data on profit and loss incurred to the OSRTC in last two fiscals in Odisha.

As per the data, the OSRTC had net turnover of Rs 145,28,31,362.34 in 2022-2023 FY and Rs 156,43,76,520.30 in 2023-24 FY, whereas the total expenditure was Rs 164,12,13158.56 in 2022-23 FY and Rs 183,06,67,071.32 in 2023-24 FY.

While total loss was Rs 18,83,81,796.22 in 2022-23 FY, the corporation had loss of Rs 26,62,90,551.02 in 2023-24 FY. Hence, the state-run transport provider faced total Rs 45,46,72,347.24 in last two years.