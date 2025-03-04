Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the family members of two job aspirants, who died during physical test conducted by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) today.

The amount will be provided from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, the CMO stated.

Expressing grief over death of two candidates, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi offered condolence to the bereaved families.

Two candidates -- Byomokesh Nayak of Keonjhar district and Prabin Kumar Panda of Sundargarh district -- died during a physical test conducted by the OSSC for posts of Forest Guards, Foresters, and Livestock Inspectors in different places today.