Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) will reconduct the preliminary examination of the Combined Recruitment Examination (CRE)-2023.

The OSSSC today announced the schedule for the fresh preliminary examination for the posts of Revenue Inspector (RI), ICDS Supervisor, Assistant Revenue Inspector (ARI), Amin and Statistical Field Surveyor (SFS) under the CRE-2023.

The preliminary examination will be held in CBRE mode from October 8 to November 13 in all districts of the state, said a notification issued by the OSSSC today.

“Candidates are advised to download the admission letter for the preliminary examination from the web portal of the commission (www.osssc.gov.in), said the OSSSC.

“The candidates can get details regarding the date, venue, timing and centre for the preliminary examination from their admission letter,” it added.