Cuttack: The Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) is set to organize four types of walking trails in Cuttack city in January 2025, official sources said.

The walking trails aim to offer the participants a unique way to experience Cuttack's cultural, culinary, and natural heritage.

Interested organisations can participate through the OTDC website.

Names of the proposed trails and their destinations

Cuttack Food Trail (Duration: 3-4 Hours)

Bombay Hotel

Barabati Stadium Dhai Bara Aloo Dum

Talandada Food Court

Silver City Food Court

PapdiChaat - Buxi Bazar, Balu Bazaar - Fafda + Chutney, Kaliabhai Mutton Chop, Professor Pada near Chhatrabazar etc.

Museum Trails (Duration: 3 Hours)

Odisha State Maritime Museum

Netaji Birth Place Museum

Museum of Justice

Barabati Fort

Silver Filigree Walk (Duration: 2 Hours)

Workshops located in Alisha Bazar and Mohamadia Bazar areas

Nature Walk Along Mahanadi (Duration: 2 Hours)