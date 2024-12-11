Cuttack: The Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) is set to organize four types of walking trails in Cuttack city in January 2025, official sources said.
The walking trails aim to offer the participants a unique way to experience Cuttack's cultural, culinary, and natural heritage.
Interested organisations can participate through the OTDC website.
Names of the proposed trails and their destinations
Cuttack Food Trail (Duration: 3-4 Hours)
- Bombay Hotel
- Barabati Stadium Dhai Bara Aloo Dum
- Talandada Food Court
- Silver City Food Court
- PapdiChaat - Buxi Bazar, Balu Bazaar - Fafda + Chutney, Kaliabhai Mutton Chop, Professor Pada near Chhatrabazar etc.
Museum Trails (Duration: 3 Hours)
- Odisha State Maritime Museum
- Netaji Birth Place Museum
- Museum of Justice
- Barabati Fort
Silver Filigree Walk (Duration: 2 Hours)
- Workshops located in Alisha Bazar and Mohamadia Bazar areas
Nature Walk Along Mahanadi (Duration: 2 Hours)
- Ring Road on the bank of Mahanadi finishing at Silver City Boat Club