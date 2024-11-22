Bhubaneswar: The result of Odisha Teacher's Eligibility Test (OTET)-2024 conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, was declared today.

The result is available on official website of BSE, Odisha.

The candidates can check their results by visiting http://www.bseodisha.ac.in/

Successful candidates can download their digitised certificates from the website. The unsuccessful candidates can download their scanned OMR Answer Sheet, which will be available on the website till November 29.

The Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) was held on August 17, 2024, at various examination centres across the state. The candidates, who aspired to become teachers participated in the examination.