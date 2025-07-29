Rayagada: In connection with the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) question paper leak case, the Crime Branch of Odisha Police has detained a primary school teacher from Rayagada district for questioning.

The teacher, identified as Bijaya Mishra, is a resident of Ambadala village under Muniguda block and serves at the Dangarbori Primary School. He also holds the position of president of the Rayagada District Ex-Cadre Teachers’ Association.

Mishra was picked up by the Crime Branch with the assistance of local police. However, as of the time of reporting, his exact whereabouts and current status remain unclear.

The OTET exam was earlier cancelled by authorities after the question paper was found to have been leaked, prompting a state-wide investigation into the matter.