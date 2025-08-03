Cuttack: Crime Branch on Sunday arrested Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, vice-president Nihar Ranjan Mohanty in connection with OTET (Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test) question paper leak case.

He was taken into police custody following marathon grill on Saturday. As per report, the question paper was leaked from Mohanty's laptop.

With his arrest, the total number of arrests in the case has gone up to eight in OTET question paper leak incident.

The Crime Branch of Odisha police had earlier arrested six accused persons during the course of investigation. On Saturday, the police arrested a teacher from Kalahandi district in connection with the case.

The Special OTET was scheduled to be held on July 20. However, the BSE authorities postponed the examination a day before the exam for indefinite period due to question paper leak. The exam was then rescheduled to August 31.