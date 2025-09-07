Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) will now be conducted with the examination framework of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Kendriya Vidyalaya. The decision comes after recent disruptions in the OTET, prompting authorities to adopt tried and tested methods of two of the country’s premier exam-conducting bodies.

The fresh OTET examination has been scheduled for September 27. According to Board of Secondary Education (BSE) President Srikant Tarai, the new system will focus on strong security and transparent management. Question papers will be transported in sealed boxes and trunks with the police. District Collectors, Superintendents of Police, and District Education Officers will be directly involved in ensuring the smooth conduct of the process.

The exam will be held at 193 designated centres, and admit cards will be available for candidates from September 17 to 27. Tarai clarified that the exam will be conducted in the same pattern and centres as earlier announced, but additional measures have been included to prevent irregularities.

This time, strict vigilance will be maintained not only on candidates but also on those handling exam management, said Tarai.