Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government recently approved 15 new investment projects, at the 132nd SLSWCA meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary, with one standout initiative promising to address the growing problem of textile waste while simultaneously supporting the local cotton industry. The project, led by Odisha Textile Manufacturing Pvt Ltd (OTM), aims to tackle both municipal textile waste and post-industrial garment waste, offering a sustainable solution to the environmental challenge.

This new project by OTM is particularly significant because it marks the introduction of Odisha’s first greenfield spinning mill in decades. The state-of-the-art mill will not only help in managing textile waste but also create value from it, thus reducing the need for incineration and landfills. By integrating advanced recycling technologies, this facility will handle textile waste from municipalities and garment industries, ensuring a more sustainable waste management system.

OTM is reportedly bringing in world class technology for textile recycling in association with Trutzschler of Germany and Balkan Textile Machinery of Turkey. Balkan is one of the leading manufacturers of textile hard waste recycling systems, whereas, Trutzschler is a renowned leader in spinning preparation machineries. For the spinning mill, OTM is in discussions with Saurer AG, Switzerland to bring in the latest in rotor as well as ring spinning technology.

In a recent collaboration with a fashion company that aimed to make use of pre-consumer waste, Trützschler achieved a ring yarn containing 60% pre-consumer waste. OTM plans to pioneer the same in Odisha.

Moreover, OTM’s mill will support local farmers by creating a demand for Odisha-grown cotton, which has long been an underutilized resource. The facility will source cotton directly from local farmers, benefiting both the agricultural and textile sectors.

This project is expected to play a pivotal role in creating a sustainable and eco-friendly textile industry in Odisha, while also providing much-needed relief to municipalities burdened by waste disposal challenges. It will also contribute to Odisha’s broader economic development, creating jobs and fostering growth in both the textile and agricultural sectors.

Aligned with the Odisha Apparel and Technical Textiles Policy-2022, OTM aims to promote and kickstart the revolution in Odisha towards circularity of textiles.

With the OTM project, Odisha is not only addressing the environmental issue of textile waste but also taking significant steps toward strengthening its local economy by promoting sustainable practices in both agriculture and manufacturing.