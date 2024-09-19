Bhubaneswar: The Odisha University of Health Sciences (OUHS) today signed a series of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with prominent national and international institutions for better healthcare education, clinical practices and research.

The MoUs were signed in the presence of Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling.

With these MoUs, the OUHS has established partnerships with AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, Sri Sri University, IIT-Bhubaneswar and Xavier Institute of Management (XIMB)-Bhubaneswar.

These collaborations are expected to bring significant advancements in medical education, healthcare innovation, and research in the state.

In addition to these MoUs, the OUHS has already initiated lines of consent with several other renowned healthcare institutes including PGIMER-Chandigarh, JIPMER-Puducherry, SGPGI-Lucknow, AIG-Hyderabad and NISER-Bhubaneswar.

Some internationally-renowned institutions also joined the programme on virtual mode and agreed to sign MoUs with the OUHS within a few days.

The partnerships reflect OUHS’s growing influence in global healthcare education. Many eminent faculty members from across India and internationally renowned scholars also joined the event, further enhancing the scope of these collaborations.

The OUHS is all set to sign MoUs with renowned educationalists of health sector including Dr. Gustavo Carvalloh of Brazil; Dr. Adarsh Choudhary of Medanta Hospital in New Delhi; Dr. Anil Agarwal, Director and HOD, Surgical Gastroenterology, GB Pant Hospital, New Delhi; Dr. Vikram Kate, Dean Academics, JIPMER, Puducherry; Dr. Gitanjali Batmanabane, Pro-Vice Chancellor, GITAM, Vizag and Prof. Dr. Yogesh Vashist, Surgical Gastroenterologist, Germany.

Purpose and Vision of the MoUs

The MoUs aim to create a comprehensive framework for enhancing healthcare education, clinical practices, and research by combining the expertise of leading institutions and faculty. These collaborations will promote technological innovations in healthcare, including AI-based diagnostic tools, telemedicine platforms, and biomedical devices, while also integrating wellness practices such as Ayurveda, yoga and meditation into modern healthcare systems. The focus is on fostering leadership and management in healthcare, improving strategic planning and operational efficiency, and promoting interdisciplinary research and knowledge sharing across a broad spectrum of healthcare disciplines, explained the Health Minister.

By bringing together the strengths of these institutions, the OUHS seeks to transform healthcare delivery and medical education, positioning itself as a leader in innovation and research, both regionally and globally. The partnerships established today will enable joint research, student and faculty exchanges, and the development of cutting-edge solutions to address the challenges faced by the healthcare sector, he added.

A Vision for the Future

The signing of these MoUs marks a significant step forward in OUHS’s journey to becoming a leader in healthcare education, research, and innovation. Through these strategic partnerships, OUHS is laying the foundation for an interdisciplinary approach to healthcare, one that combines the strengths of clinical expertise, technological advancement, and holistic wellness practices.

With the active support of the state government and the commitment of all collaborating institutions, the OUHS is poised to create a lasting impact not only on the students it nurtures but also on the broader healthcare landscape of Odisha and beyond. This collaborative effort signals the beginning of a new era where medical education meets cutting-edge research, driving forward a future where healthcare is both advanced and accessible.