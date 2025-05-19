New Delhi: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sasmit Patra on Monday expressed pride in being part of the all-party delegations that will represent India’s firm stance on terrorism at the international level, visiting various countries to raise awareness about terrorism emanating from Pakistan and highlight the recent counter-terror operation, "Operation Sindoor".

Speaking to IANS, Sasmit Patra said: "I am part of the delegation. Tomorrow night, we will be heading to Abu Dhabi, followed by visits to three African countries. The objective is to expose the terrorism being spread by Pakistan and inform other nations about the current situation, especially post-Operation Sindoor. The Ministry of External Affairs will be conducting a briefing tomorrow, and I am looking forward to it."

Patra chose to steer clear of political controversies over the delegations, stating: "I prefer not to comment on statements made by other parties. Right now, the focus should be on how we can collectively present India’s concerns and stance effectively on global platforms."

His remarks came amid reports that the Trinamool Congress has refused to send any of its MPs, including Yusuf Pathan, as part of the Centre’s multi-party delegation aimed at mobilising international support against cross-border terrorism, saying that it had not been consulted.

Asked about the Trinamool's decision, Patra responded, “I don’t wish to comment on the choices of other political parties. My party, the Biju Janata Dal, led by Naveen Patnaik, has always stood with the nation. During our recent Political Affairs Committee meeting, chaired by Patnaik, the first issue discussed was our armed forces and their valiant efforts in Operation Sindoor. We praised and expressed our gratitude to them."

"Operation Sindoor is an important campaign, and our delegation will carry the message of unity and national interest to the international stage. It will be a strong message to the world about India’s zero tolerance towards terrorism."

Asked about the Union Ministry of Home Affairs’ directive instructing all states and Union Territories to form Special Task Forces (STFs) to identify and deport illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya migrants within 30 days, Patra declined to comment.

"This is an administrative matter, not a political one. I would prefer to restrict my comments to the delegation and our upcoming mission abroad," he maintained.

(IANS)